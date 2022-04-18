SL Power Electronics simple to integrate GB Series of Power Supplies offers expanded range

SL Power Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of AC/DC power conversion solutions, has expanded its next generation range of dual certified internal power supplies with the introduction of the GB Series 10, 20-, 30-, 40-, 60 and 130-Watt families. The GB Series has been designed to offer superior performance and minimise the effort required for system integration across many markets and applications including test and measurement, medical, lighting, and industrial.

The newly developed GB product families come in 10-watt, 20-watt, 30-watt, 40-watt and 60-watt configurations with output voltages ranging from 5V to 24V. These units are approved to medical and industrial safety standards: EN/IEC/UL60601-1, 3rd edition (with 2 MOPP isolation), and EN/IEC/UL62368-1. In addition, they are designed to meet the EMC requirements per UL/EN/IEC60601-1-2, 4th edition (Heavy Industrial levels of EN61000-4-x standards). They feature a universal input range of 90 to 264Vac over the wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C, delivering full rated output power up to +40°C and applicable output power derating up to 70°C. These models are available as an open frame or PCB mount for greater flexibility.

Further extending the range is the GB130Q-C 3” x 5” footprint feature rich family of highly efficient, quad output power supplies, developed specifically for next-generation applications with medical 4th Edition and heavy industrial levels of EMC performance. Available open frame or covered the GB130Q-C offers a range of output voltage combinations, a 5V standby output, remote inhibit and power fail/DC OK signal. The screw-less design, with no topside heatsink allows for a more automated assembly, increasing system reliability and reducing manufacturing costs.

Gary Baker, UK country manager for SL Power, commented: “Our next generation power supply families have been designed to offer system builders effortless integration, helping them to create reliable end products. By meeting Class B emissions by a good margin less additional testing and filtering is required and built-in protection against operating in unstable conditions and the use of high-quality electrolytic capacitors, running below their ESR ratings, helps extend the life of the end equipment minimising down-time. We provide real time technical support and a global presence, assisting our customer’s international development and manufacturing requirements.”

The SL Power Electronics product range extends from 10 to 3,000-watt internal power supplies as well as a broad range of Level VI Tier 2 6-watt to 240-watt external power supplies. Customers have access to world-class electromechanical components and 60+ years of experience in the designing and manufacturing of high-performance power solutions.

For more information on the SL Power GB Series Data Sheet click https://slpower.com/products/featured/gb-series,