Six new ones for automotive applications: Kyocera AVX´s SCC automotive grade Supercapacitors at Rutronik

For the first time, Kyocera AVX is expanding the SCC series to include automotive-certified supercapacitors. The cylindrical SCC automotive grade Supercapacitor products were tested against the requirements of AEC-Q200 std. and operate extremely reliably in both mechanically and electrically challenging conditions. Through this, they are the optimal choice for automotive applications such as electronic-mechanical locking (eLatch), emergency call systems (eCall), electronic recording (eVideo), regenerative braking, power, and emergency power systems. The SCC series capacitors and other Kyocera AVX products are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The new automotive-grade supercapacitors of the SCC series score with their robustly designed form factor and deliver highly reliable performance. With a very low ESR value, they feature very high capacitance and excellent pulse power handling characteristics. In addition, the capacitors meet UL 810A, RoHS, and REACH requirements.

They are currently available in 25 F/2.7 V, 100 F/2.7 V, 10 F/3 V, 35 F/3 V, 50 F/3 V as well as 100 F/3 V.

To extend backup times and battery life and to take advantage of instantaneous pulse power, they can be used alone or in conjunction with primary or secondary batteries.

Features at a glance:

2.7 V and 3 V

10 F to 100 F

High pulse power capability

Low ESR

Low leakage current

UK 810A, RoHS, and REACH compliant

Applications:

Electronic mechanical latch (eLatch).

Emergency call systems (eCall)

Electronic recording (eVideo)

Regenerative braking

Power and emergency power systems