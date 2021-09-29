Sivers Semiconductors launches 5G NR mmWave RFICs and high-powered RF modules

Sivers Semiconductors has launched the new highly integrated 5G NR Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs), TRB02801 and TRB03901, together with very high-powered RFIC and antenna RF modules, BFM02801 and BFM03901, covering all licensed 5G mmWave bands.

These RFICs (TRB02801and TRB03901) support the full frequency range from 24.25 to 43.5 GHz with speeds up to 5 Gbit/s. The impressive level of integration enables support for different markets and frequency bands using the same family of hardware.

TRB02801 (24.25-29.5 GHz) and TRB03901 (37.0-43.5 GHz) cover five of the Frequency Range 2 (FR2) bands n257, n258, n259, n260, n261. These RFICs are said to be the world’s first 32 channel beamforming transceiver RFICs, with support for vertical and horizontal polarization as well as both Zero-IF and IF baseband interface, which match any type of product architecture and can easily be integrated with any 5G mmWave modem to differentiate products. Several RFICs may be tiled together in bigger arrays for even longer reach and higher performance.

“Sivers Semiconductors pushes ahead with even more 5G innovations. These groundbreaking RFICs bring many world-first technology advancements to the market and will improve and speed up all licensed mmWave 5G rollout. A fully integrated RFIC offers the need for a lot fewer components, which mean less cost and higher quality. These are critical parameters when designing for example Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) or small cell base stations,” said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

By combining the performance of the RFICs with the antenna module design, you get best possible performance required for large deployments of your licensed 5G mmWave networks, according to Sivers Semiconductors. By means of autonomous calibration routines and simple baseband interfaces you minimize the time and complexity in your design. With a fully integrated RF module the RF design of your product will be very small, which will minimize the total cost of ownership of your products.

Anders Storm continued: “Small form factor combined with great performance will be key going forward addressing various applications, such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Radio Access Networks (RAN) and the Open RAN (O-RAN). These modules are setting the scene for 5G-NR and removes the headache from developing millimeter wave transceivers as they shorten the time to market, improve product quality and enable true product differentiation.”