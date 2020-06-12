Simple to install DIN-Rail Mounted EMC Cable Shield Clamp from Foremost Electronics

Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components, announces the availability of the icotek LFC cable clamp with EMC shield connection for use on the industry standard 30mm DIN-Rail shape C.

The new LFC cable shield clamp allows the cable shield to be connected directly to the DIN-Rail while allowing an existing cable clamp to be used for strain relief. This cost-effective EMC shield clamp is easy to use and offers very effective earthing of single cable shields.

Key features include space-saving assembly, no tools required, high vibration resistance, large clamping range from 3 to 30 mm, large shielding contact area, shield contact and strain relief separated and fits all standard DIN C-rails (16-17 mm).

Icotek EMC cable shielding components and cable entry systems create secure connections for machinery and equipment may be used in a wide range of industries and applications including smart buildings and factories, machine tools, railway technology, wind turbines, solar technology, vehicle construction and packaging machines, automation and robotics.

Other icotek EMC shielding products available form Foremost include shield clamps, cable glands, strain relief plates and cable entry systems including the EMC-KVT-DS, the world’s first split EMC cable gland for preassembled cables which also provides IP54 protection for use in extreme outdoor conditions.

Emma Kempster, Key Account Manager, of Foremost Electronics, comments;” The new icotek DIN-Rail mounted LFC EMC cable shield clamp will be of interest to panel builders and system integrators installing electrical equipment in control panels, factories or buildings where DIN-Rail systems are commonly used.”