Simple assembly thanks to tool-free assembly

With the new RJ Industrial MultiFeature series, HARTING can perfectly meet the wishes and requirements of its customers for even easier installation in the field.

The further development of the successful RJ Industrial MF series is characterised by tool-free assembly, easier assembly and a robust metal housing. The highlight of the new RJ45 series are the integrated blades, which shorten the individual strands to the correct length when closing the connector. Virtually a built-in side cutter. This completely eliminates this time-consuming work step and the assembly is more than 25% faster.

While the classic RJ45 was a telecommunications development that was not sufficient for every industrial requirement, the HARTING RJ Industrial MultiFeature series meets all the requirements and challenges of a tough operating environment. Safe Cat. 6 A performance, IP20 and IP65/67 housing combined with PoE power supplies IEEE802.3af (PoE 15.4W) / IEEE802.3at (PoE 25.5W) / IEEE802.3bt (PoE 100W) supply data and power for any device.

The suitability for flexible and solid wires from AWG 26 to 22, the robust cable fastening and angled connectors with variable cable outlet direction are further features with great benefits for customers.