Silicon Motion Demonstrates Automotive Storage, Embedded Boot Load and USB Display SoC Solutions at Embedded World 2021 Digital

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced it will be presenting at Embedded World 2021 Digital from March 1st to 5th and will be showcasing an array of embedded storage and graphics products.

Products showcased at Silicon Motion’s virtual booth will include:

Automotive Storage Solutions

Silicon Motion provides reliable and high performance automotive grade storage solutions, including SSD, eMMC and UFS controllers, as well as FerriSSD, Ferri-eMMC and Ferri-UFS single-chip solutions for in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, ADAS, DVR, and autonomous driving applications. Silicon Motion’s automotive storage solutions are fabricated in TSMC’s automotive-qualified wafer production process and meet AEC-Q100 and ASPICE qualifications. With SR-IOV support, full end-to-end data path protection and extended temperature support, Silicon Motion’s automotive storage solutions provide high reliability and data integrity.

Embedded Boot Load Solutions

Silicon Motion’s FerriSSD was developed to satisfy the unique and demanding requirements of boot loaders in embedded applications. In order to meet uncompromising boot load SSD performance specifications, FerriSSDs incorporate unique technologies that enhance the data integrity, longevity and price / performance of SSD boot loaders, including end-to-end data path protection, NANDXtend, IntelligentScan, DataRefresh and Hybrid Zone.

Graphics Display SoC

Silicon Motion’s new Graphics Display SoC enables high performance single as well as multiple displays at 4K ultra high definition through PCIe, USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi interfaces. Target applications include embedded PCIe graphics, USB display docking station/adapters, USB monitors, zero/thin clients, point-of-sales terminals, wireless displays, digital signage, video conferencing systems, etc. Silicon Motion’s Graphics Display SoC can connect to a host through PCI-Express or an integrated USB 3.0 interface incorporating our Content Adaptive Technology (CAT). CAT uses adaptive algorithms to compress content for delivery through USB or a network.

