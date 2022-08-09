Silicon Motion announces MonTitan

Silicon Motion, a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers and solid-state storage devices, has announced MonTitan, a PCIe Gen5 SSD solution platform suited for the most challenging Datacenter and Enterprise applications.

Silicon Motion’s new MonTitan platform features an entirely new, purpose-built ASIC and FW architecture optimized for performance and QoS. Its Layered FW stack enables the development of customer differentiated solutions with a high degree of flexibility and accelerated time to market, all while reducing engineering costs.

“SSD storage solutions evolve as new data centre challenges emerge. This then demands a change in storage platforms and operating models,” said Nelson Duann, Silicon Motion’s senior vice president of Marketing and R&D. “Our MonTitan SSD solution is an innovative PCIe Gen5 SSD platform designed to satisfy the unique demands of datacenters today while providing flexibility and programmability to meet future evolving standards.”

MonTitan is a high-performance, user-programmable PCIe Gen5 platform utilizing Silicon Motion’s 3rd Generation NVMe controller family, the SM8366, supporting OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD and NVMe 2.0 specifications. Leveraging proprietary PerformaShape and NANDCommand technology, MonTitan is said to deliver impressive performance and QoS with industry-leading security.

Silicon Motion’s MonTitan SSD solution platform features proprietary technology such as:

PerformaShape provides ASIC-based QoS sets using HW isolation to ensure maximum BW performance while maximizing user-defined individual performance elements (QOS, Latency, RR/RW, power).

NANDCommand maximizes the Enterprise performance of next-generation NAND geometries with exceptional LDPC error correction and endurance extension for QLC and beyond.

“Silicon Motion’s launch of the MonTitan SSD solutions platform provides an interesting development vehicle with their Layered FW stack and flexible architecture to enable application-oriented solutions like QLC and ZNS SSDs. Alibaba is interested in further evaluating these solutions,” said Feng Zhu, director of Engineering & Architect, Alibaba Cloud.

“Next generation technologies such as PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe SSD Specification and E1.S are hyperscale needs to enable performance, thermals and management at scale. The Silicon Motion MonTitan platform supports PCIe 5.0, OCP Datacenter NVMe 2.0 SSD Specification and E1.S to meet the next generation hyperscale requirements,” said Ross Stenfort, hardware system engineer, Meta.

The MonTitan SM8366 ASIC is a dual-ported Enterprise and Data Center PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe controller with 16 channels supporting up to 2400MT/s. The SM8366 provides industry-leading blazingly fast 4K Sequential (> 14GB/s) and Random (>3.0M IOPS) SSD performance and contains a scalable Single / Dual Channel 40bit DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DRAM interface. The high-performance SM8366 with the MonTitan platform unleashes the potential once limited by SSD storage architecture, providing flexible, high-integrity solutions to enable a new standard of data centre SSD design.

The MonTitan SSD platform comprised of the SM8366 standards-based Reference Hardware Design Kits and licensable Turnkey and Layered firmware stacks will be sampling to early engagement partners in Q4’22.