Silex SX-PCEAX, one of the first tri-band Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 PCIe modules, available at Rutronik

For faster, more reliable WLAN for demanding, mission-critical applications: To increase overall capacity and performance, the Silex SX-PCEAX Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 PCIe module has been equipped with the 6 GHz band in addition to the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. This makes the module, based on the Qualcomm SoC QCA2066, one of the first Wi-Fi 6E modules. In addition to the tri-band IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax WLAN, it supports also the Bluetooth 5.2 BR/EDR/LE standard. The SX-PCEAX is ideally suited for use in medical applications, especially in the field of diagnostic imaging, warehouse/logistics applications such as self-propelled industrial trucks or intelligent production lines, as well as for use in industrial environments (industrial PCs) and industrial automation. The Silex modules are available at www.rutronik24.com.

To meet the space requirements of the diverse applications, Silex realized the module in several sizes and form factors. The PCI Express card form factor, for example, is suitable for the migration of 802.11ax into existing legacy PCIe solutions. The SMD option of the M.2 LGA type 1418 is convincing due to its minimal space requirement. An M.2 plug-in card in M.2 2230 format is also available.

The SX-PCEAX module is certified for Europe, North America, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, Silex also offers additional certification services for previously non-certified regions.

Performance features at a glance:

• WLAN specifications: IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2×2) (Wi-Fi 6E).

• Bluetooth specifications: Bluetooth 5.2 (BR/EDR/HS/LE Compliant)

• Antenna option: 2x MHF4 connectors

• Temperature range: -20 to +65 °C

• Sizes: SX-PCEAX-SMT: 14.0 mm x 18.0 mm x 1.9 mm,

SX-PCEAX-HMC: 29.85 mm x 26.65 mm x 2.9 mm

SX-PCEAX-M2: 22.0 mm x 30.0 mm x 2.7 mm

For more information about the SX-PCEAX from Silex and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at: www.rutronik24.com