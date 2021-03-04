SIGA (Electronics) Ltd design, manufacture, and test Current Transformers to IEC standards

SIGA (Electronics) Ltd, the UK’s leading manufacturer of toroidal and bobbin wound components and associated assemblies today announced that its current transformer (CT) products conform to IEC regulations from design, through manufacturing to final test.

Standards including IEC 61869 are addressed by specific conformance testing for current transformers, carried out in SIGA’s dedicated COVID-19-secure UK workspaces by specially trained operators.

The company offers current transformers to meet all customer’s requirements for metering and protection purposes. These are busbar mounted and used in many different applications. For example, SIGA’s CTs are the basis of Parasense units used in supermarket refrigeration – a huge opportunity in the USA and elsewhere.

SIGA already supplies CTs into switchgear contractors for the rapidly growing data centre distribution industry. Other customers include providers of switchgear to aerospace, automotive, power generation, MOD applications and rail transport.

SIGA manufactures circular or rectangular type CTs, full block or split core, using a UL recognised semi rigid cast resin compound or an IP rated plastic box finish. Other finishes are available.

The broad portfolio offers ring type current transformers suitable for primary currents from 50A-10000A along with rectangular current transformers with primary currents from 60A to 6300A having 1A or 5A secondary. These meet the following accuracy classes from 0.2 for metering purposes and class PX for protection. Fitted in applications with rated system volts 0.72/3kV, they can be built to meet a 3kV insulation level for up to 1 minute.