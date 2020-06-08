Siemens plans a four-day virtual event to showcase the pathways towards a net-zero energy system

Siemens Smart Infrastructure is to host the Grid Edge Summit on the 16-19 June 2020. The virtual event, run over four days, will debate the key pathways towards a net-zero emissions energy system – focusing on the transformation that is taking place at the grid edge. “Today there is public and political pressure to address the climate emergency and the radical reduction of carbon emissions around the world. The grid edge – the interface between the grid, the final consumer and the technologies that connect to it – has become the focal point of the transformation of an energy system that is driving the transition towards net-zero emissions energy,” says Steve Goldspink, Head of Future Grid, Siemens Smart Infrastructure GB&I. “The way we generate, consume, store and share energy is being transformed, driven by digitalisation, decentralisation and a global drive for decarbonisation and increased sustainability.” Continues Goldspink: “This unique event will explore some of the new business models and opportunities likely to emerge as well as examine how these might affect stakeholders throughout the entire energy supply chain.” Day 1: June 16, 9.00-10.00am (UK) Opening Panel and Q&A. Entering the next stage with solutions at the grid edge Participants: Dr. Karsten Wildberger, Member of Board, COO Commercial, E.ON SE, Cedrik Neike, Member of Board, CEO Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG and Haitze Siemers, Head of Unit for “New energy technologies and innovation”, DG Energy – European Commission, and invited world media. The opening panel will ask whether renewable energy is more than just an alternative to conventional energy sources. Is it possible to enable a just and fair transition to sustainable energy? How can policy makers foster distributed energy resources in the light of climate change considerations? And can we reach new levels if vendors interact and collaborate in ways they have never done before? The panel will discuss the visions, regulatory frameworks and pioneering energy concepts that are materialising at the grid edge. Day 2: June 17, 3:00–4:30 pm (UK) English eMobility charging – energising mobility Participants: Jean-Christoph Heyne, Head of Future Grids business, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG and further speakers (incl Q&A). The growth in electric vehicles, charging infrastructure and energy management is transforming the way vehicles are powered and how people and goods are moved – a mobility revolution is enabling an eMobile planet. On day two, the eMobility discussion will examine software and service offerings – from fleet charging management to enterprise charging networks – then cover the balance between depot and opportunity charging for eBus and logistic charging. Day 3: June 18, 3:00–4:30 pm (UK) English Smart integration of renewable energy resources Participants: Kurt Desimpelaere, Head of Photovoltaic and Storage business, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG and further speakers (incl. Q&A). The energy market has become unrecognisable in recent years. The integration of renewables has become pervasive as modern energy systems benefit from renewable sources and integrated storage solutions to achieve more eco-friendly energy production. For the penultimate session, experts detail how renewable integration fits into the grid edge and why it is so important. Inverters, storage solutions, network connections, photovoltaic control and monitoring all play a role in successful integration. Day 4: June 19, 3:00–4:30 pm (UK) English Smart energy solutions and services – powering business Participants: Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO Digital Grid business, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG , Daniel Biernoth, Head of Distributed Energy Systems business, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens AG and further speakers (incl. Q&A). Smart energy and performance services are crucial to businesses; from industries to infrastructure to buildings. Decentralisation, digitalisation and decarbonisation are driving new opportunities while performance data and digital twin modelling offer new insights into asset performance and energy usage. Energy consumers find themselves in a position to actively take more control over their energy and asset performance. From lasting reduction and pro-active management of energy usage to sustainable self-generation and storage, smart procurement and trading to improved asset performance – there are multiple ways to power businesses. The final day of the summit will look at how businesses can save costs, improve resiliency and achieve decarbonisation. To unlock project bottlenecks the session will investigate what flexible business and delivery models could be implemented or tailored for specific needs. Registration for Siemens Grid Summit can be found at: https://new.siemens.com/uk/en/company/fairs-events/grid-edge-summit-2020.html