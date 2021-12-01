Sidelooker for space-critical applications: Osram‘s new Micro SIDELED® 3806 RGB and white now available from Rutronik

Ispringen, November 2021 – This is how color comes into play: the Micro SIDELED® family from OSRAM Opto Semiconductors offers a selection of side-emitting LEDs for applications where space is at a premium. Available in three different heights (0.6mm, 0.8mm and 1.0mm), the diodes combine high brightness with low power consumption. Thanks to the encapsulation with silicone, they also have a longer product life. The models 3806 RGB and 3806 White extend the Micro SIDELED® family. With the 3806 RGB version, it is possible to control three different colors in an ultra-flat housing. The 3806 White version also emits light from the side and is 14% brighter than its predecessor, which represents an attractive price/performance ratio. OSRAM Opto Semiconductor‘s products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The Micro SIDELED® range requires less energy to achieve high brightness thanks to a low forward voltage and high efficiency. This makes them optimized for coupling into light guides.

In addition, they have a high ESD resistance voltage (2 kV according to ANSI/ESDA/JEDEC JS-001 (HBM)) and, if necessary, allow the integration of an additional ESD protection diode directly in the housing. The beam angle of these sidelooker models is 120° (Lambert spotlight) with a light output of 180 lm/W.

These sidelookers are ideal for applications where a small size of the integrated LED is particularly important, such as signal and symbol luminaires, household appliances, ring backlights, consumer electronics and gaming machines or backlights for displays and keyboards.

