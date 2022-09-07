SICK launches ‘next generation’ WLL80 fibre optic sensors

SICK has launched its next generation, intelligent and powerful WLL80 Fibre Optic Sensors, designed for easy configuration and highly-versatile integration into machinery and conveyor systems in electronics production, wherever rapid, high accuracy detection is required in confined spaces.

The SICK WLL80 fibre optic amplifier can be teamed with SICK’s new LLX portfolio of state-of-the-art fibres. Any length of flexible LLX fibres up to 20m can be specified alongside a versatile range of sensor heads. With IO-Link communication as standard, the WLL80 enables easy integration, reduces cabling, and ensures efficient and responsive machine control.

Easy Set-Up and Adjustment

The WLL80 is therefore ideal for electronics applications and semiconductor manufacture, for example, to detect the leading edges of printed circuit boards on conveyors, or to detect the presence of lead frames in semiconductor assembly.

The SICK WLL80’s user-friendly OLED pushbutton display makes setting or adjusting application parameters quick and easy. Set up over IO-Link is also straightforward enabling sensor data to be output in real time for diagnostics and troubleshooting, as well as rapid replacement. By using Smart Tasks for pre-defined parameter configurations, reliable detection of fast-moving, small or transparent objects is assured, as well as precise detection of leading edges.

The SICK WLL80 achieves very high detection rates with rapid response times. Repeatability is assured thanks to the WLL80’s continuous threshold adaption (CTA) function, which enables the sensor to stay operational for extended time periods without intervention while adapting the signal strength, e.g. in a dusty environment, or because of contamination build-up on the fibre heads.

The WLL80’s intuitive pushbutton OLED display enables the fibre optic amplifier to be easily set up to adapt to conditions on-site. Users can also use SICK’s free SOPAS software engineering tool for parameterisation and to optimise the signal strength.

Versatile Integration

By being able to switch between PNP, NPN or push-pull outputs on the same device, users need only one type of Sick WLL80 fibre optic amplifier for all machine controls, reducing inventory. The WLL80 is compatible with common bus protocols and its internal logic also enables several sensors to be networked together, without the risk of interference. SICK WLL80 sensors can be organised in banks in a master-slave configuration to enable automatic cloning of parameter settings for multiple devices.

The SICK LLX range of fibres achieves new levels of configurability. The SICK LLX offers 500 different fibre types and a wide range of threaded and smooth-sleeve heads, with both axial and radial head alignment available. The SICK fibre optic sensor range is designed to offer highly versatile application options for problem-free length adjustment at an excellent price/performance.

