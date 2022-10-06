SiBRAIN microcontroller add-on board from MIKROE enables immediate embedded development

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company, has launched a new SiBRAIN add-on board, SiBRAIN for GD32VF103VBT6, enabling embedded designers to start prototyping with the GigaDevice RISC-V microcontroller immediately.

SiBRAIN is a standardized microcontroller add-on board, which allows very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the SiBRAIN Card socket. By introducing the new SiBRAIN standard, MIKROE has ensured the absolute compatibility between the development board and any of the supported MCUs, regardless of their pin number and compatibility. SiBRAIN is equipped with two 168-pin mezzanine connectors, allowing it to support even MCUs with extremely high pin count. The clever design allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of MIKROE’s Click board™ product range.

GigaDevice’s GD32VF103 is a 32-bit general-purpose microcontroller that incorporates the RISC-V 32-bit processor core operating at 108 MHz frequency with Flash accesses zero wait states to obtain maximum efficiency. It provides up to 128 KB on-chip Flash memory and 32 KB SRAM memory. An extensive range of enhanced I/Os and peripherals are connected to two APB buses. The device offers up to two 12-bit ADCs, two 12-bit DACs, four general 16-bit timers, two basic timers plus a PWM advanced timer, as well as standard and advanced communication interfaces: up to three SPIs, two I2Cs, three USARTs, two UARTs, two I2Ss, two CANs, an USBFS. The RISC-V processor core is also tightly coupled with an Enhancement Core-Local Interrupt Controller (ECLIC), SysTick timer and advanced debug support.

Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE, said: “SiBRAIN makes it easy for embedded designers to evaluate different processors without having to invest in many different development tools or wait for samples. This RISC-V IC targets a wide range of interconnected applications, including industrial control, motor drives, power monitor and alarm systems, consumer and handheld equipment, POS, vehicle GPS, LED display. Try for yourself for just $105.”