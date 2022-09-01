Shortlist announced for the Electronics Industry Awards 2022

Electronic Industry Awards 2021 @ Tower Hotel

The finalists have been unveiled for this year’s Electronics Industry Awards.

The Electronics Industry Awards, organised by Components in Electronics (CIE) publisher Datateam Business Media, celebrate the very best professionals, products, projects and companies from across the electronics sector.

This year saw more entries and nominations submitted than ever before. The standard has also been exceptionally high and the organiser’s are thrilled to see new innovators and emerging technologies being included in the list, as well as industry giants showcasing their solutions for a wide range of applications.

There are three different types of awards up for grabs – Product, Business and Individual Awards.

Following on from the success of previous judging panels, the organiser’s decided to include contributory scores from an extended group of industry insiders to help decide the Product and Individual Awards.  Their results have been combined with an online industry vote but the Business Awards choice remains solely in the hands of the public.

To find out who has made the shortlist please visit: Finalists | The Electronics Industry Awards

 

