SGS Launches New In-Situ EMC and EMI Services for EE Manufacturers

SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the launch of new mobile units for delivering In-Situ Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) testing services to sites across the United States.

Through investment in state-of-the-art mobile testing equipment, they have been able to extend their specialist EE capabilities to meet changing market needs, including the new requirements for semiconductor manufacturing plants. As well as onsite EMI/EMC testing, this enhanced service also encompasses site surveys and NRTL field labelling services for product safety certification.

John Ciliege, Global Head of NRTL, SGS said: “Our knowledgeable specialist teams have performed EMC testing from our state-of-the-art labs across the USA. We are delighted to now be able to extend our range of services for large equipment manufacturers, letting us meet increased market demand and helping clients streamline and speed up their routes to new markets.

“Thanks to investment in state of the art, mobile testing equipment, our clients can save time and money on the shipping of products and personnel to our labs. It also means we can support manufacturers of larger and installed equipment, where transportation to our EMC test chambers is challenging or impossible.”

SGS Onsite EMI and EMC Testing Services

SGS’s specialist teams now have the capability to perform onsite EMI/EMC testing, product safety, and site survey services at a customer’s own premises against the following standards:

CE

FCC

IEC 61000-6-1

IEC 61000-6-2

IEC 61000-6-3

IEC 61000-6-4

SEMI F47

Products include:

Heavy and large equipment

Robotics

Packing and printing machinery

Large vehicles

Industrial machinery

Semiconductors

Production lines

Renewable energy equipment

Inverters

Trusted means Tested

EMC standards have been developed internationally to regulate the electromagnetic emissions from a piece of equipment and to ensure its immunity from electromagnetic interference. EMC testing is necessary for virtually every product that works with electricity as electromagnetic interference can cause a product to malfunction or interfere with other electric devices.