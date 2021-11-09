Sensors for laboratory automation on show at the EuroMedLab 2021

Panasonic Systems and Solutions, a division of Panasonic Industry Europe, will present comprehensive solutions for laboratory automation at the EuroMedLab 2021 in Munich.

From the 28th November to 2nd December, Panasonic will exhibit its broad portfolio of sensors and automation components for laboratory testing devices and liquid conveyance equipment at the ICM International Congress Center on booth 94.

The company’s micro-photoelectric sensors accurately control the sample flow within the transportation process of sample vessels and are said to be extremely compact for easy implementation.

The optical bubble sensors detect unwanted air bubbles that may provoke errors in liquid handling.

Thanks to the analog and contactless measurement capabilities, the ultra-compact laser sensors can check, for example, liquid levels or the presence, conformity, and correct position of caps and other moving samples.

Panasonic says that it offers the world’s smallest sensors in its design for easy handling of samples in pre-analytics to ensure flexibility in the setup of the laboratory equipment. For example, its ionizers are available in ultra-compact designs and can dependably neutralize static charges of liquids within testing vessels. This prevents small electrostatically charged parts from sticking to each other and also stops liquid drops from adhering to the test tube’s top edge or sidewalls.

Furthermore, leak detection sensors identify possible spills of, for example, washing or reagent liquids to improve safety and smooth operation.

Besides the state-of-the-art sensors, Panasonic Systems and Solutions offers a wide range of automation components like safety light curtains, controllers, motors, and HMIs (Human-Machine-Interfaces), that will reliably contribute to the automation of laboratories.

More information on its sensors and solutions can be found here.