Senet and Murata collaborate to optimise IoT solution performance

Senet, Inc., a provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a collaboration with Murata to certify operation of the Firmware Updates Over-the-Air (FUOTA) capabilities of the Murata Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module with the Senet LoRaWAN network server.

Through this integration, Senet has certified the secure and reliable remote multicast delivery of firmware images to end-devices developed with the Murata Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module to be compliant with the technical recommendations of the LoRa Alliance and fully operational on the Senet network. This collaborative integration helps future-proof LoRaWAN solution deployments, ensuring that sensor-enabled IoT end devices built using the Murata module will operate at maximum efficiency on Senet’s IoT network.

The ability to efficiently deliver firmware updates over the air is critical to several IoT application performance and device lifecycle requirements, including implementing bug fixes, patching security vulnerabilities and supporting new features. This capability is extremely important to solution providers and end users needing to update large-scale device deployments simultaneously, in a cost-effective manner, and with minimal impact on network capacity and device battery power.

“Senet’s success in delivering feature-rich global IoT connectivity platforms is enhanced by integrations with market leading technology companies like Murata,” said Randy Houde, Software Architect at Senet. “Murata’s support of LoRaWAN FUOTA and its integration with Senet’s network server expands our ability to deliver efficient, secure and reliable end device updates, providing end customers with a maximum return on investment for IoT applications deployed at mass scale.”

The new Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module allows solution developers to design products that meet the most demanding requirements, especially in areas such as asset tracking, utilities, agriculture, smart cities, smart buildings, industrial, and other IoT applications.

“Murata’s Type 1SJ LoRaWAN modem module enables a faster time-to-market and eases design challenges for IoT developers,” said Steve Kim, Business Development Manager, Connectivity Solutions for Murata Americas. “Our FUOTA collaboration with Senet proves that the LoRaWAN Network Server to End Device communication works effectively. The result provides customers with a significant advantage as they can utilize a complete module to shorten end device development cycle and save costs with a pre-certified module.”

Committed to delivering market-leading IoT connectivity solutions and services to the market, Senet operates the largest carrier-grade public LoRaWAN network in the United States. For more information on Senet’s carrier-grade network services for critical infrastructure and essential business applications, download Senet’s new whitepaper: The Value of Carrier-Grade Network Service for the Delivery of LoRaWAN IoT Solutions.