Senet and ADTRAN Partner to Deliver Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN Connectivity

Senet, Inc., a provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ADTRAN, Inc., a provider of innovative business and residential connectivity solutions, announced a partnership to deliver carrier-grade LoRaWAN network services for IoT applications across enterprise and campus environments.

Through this collaboration, the ADTRAN 7310-08 IoT Gateway is now certified to operate with Senet’s cloud-based network management platform, providing businesses, VARs and system integrators a clear path to deploying and managing cost effective and secure LoRaWAN connectivity in and around commercial buildings at scale. Key benefits include:

Rapid deployment and easy configuration on the Senet network with ADTRAN’s IoT App and the micro-sized 7310-08, 8-channel LoRaWAN IoT gateway.

Integration with Senet’s cloud-based network operating system, including OSS/BSS features engineered to easily coordinate and scale the delivery of network services beyond the capabilities of a standalone LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS).

New business and revenue generation opportunities through participation in the Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN).

“Businesses are realising the strain distributed IoT deployments can put on their network and look for solutions to better plan and manage IoT network resources and large scale sensor-based device deployments,” said Keith Atwell, Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. “Partnering with Senet to provide out-of-the-box integration between our gateways and their cloud-hosted network services allows our customers to roll out IoT solutions of any size, knowing they are getting the carrier-grade quality the industry has come to expect from ADTRAN and on a network architected to scale with them as they grow.”

With ADTRAN and Senet removing the complexities of network deployment and management, businesses can focus on improving operations and safety through a broad range of wirelessly-connected solutions. ADTRAN’s micro-sized, 8-channel LoRaWAN IoT gateway is ideal for a broad range of Smart Building applications, including asset tracking, equipment monitoring, lighting controls, room occupancies, biometrics, motion sensing and contact tracing.

“It is one thing to select the most appropriate wireless technology to meet the needs of business-critical IoT projects, but quite another to manage it within a distributed organisation,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “However, with the right network infrastructure and management services in place, enterprise organisations can rapidly overcome the more common challenges. Our partnership with ADTRAN gives businesses a clear path to using a diverse range of LoRaWAN-powered sensors to automate processes and gain new and actionable insights into their operations.”