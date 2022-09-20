Seneca announces expansion into Europe

Seneca, an Arrow Electronics company, is extending its operations in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

As part of the development, Seneca has expanded its integration and manufacturing operation within its Budapest facility to assemble an extensive range of products supporting the visual media and physical security markets.

Part of Arrow’s intelligent solutions business, Seneca recently received Best of Show awards in the Audio Visual Technology category at the Integrated Systems Europe 2022 in Barcelona for its Element series media players and xConnect Guardian monitoring software. This recognition was mirrored in North America during InfoComm, where the Element was granted the Digital Signage Magazine Best in Market 2022 Award.

James Stannard, vice president sales of Arrow’s intelligent solutions business in EMEA, said: “It’s extremely satisfying to receive such global recognition for Seneca’s products. These awards cement Seneca’s position in the industry as a world-class team of visual media experts and underscore the importance of our decision to expand our dedicated resources in EMEA.”

The Element is an optimized series of digital signage media players that deliver simple, reliable, and scalable performance. The xConnect Guardian software platform provides remote management and enables monitoring of multiple digital signage deployments across multiple sites within one user dashboard. This allows full monitoring of system health, environmental characteristics, and performance utilization to help ensure systems are performing optimally.