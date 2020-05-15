Semtech and Vision Deliver Smarter Energy Monitoring with LoRa®-based AMI Solutions

Semtech Corporation announced that Vision Metering, LLC has incorporated Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol into its line of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI)-based smart electric meters and meter interface units for water and gas meters.

Vision’s LoRa-based applications enable the upgrade of legacy metering solutions, requiring traditional walk-by or drive-by reading methods, to fixed, long range AMI, for hourly or daily data transfer over LoRaWAN networks for efficient utility management and billing.

“Semtech’s LoRa devices provide the ideal IoT platform for cooperative and public owned utilities to ‘future proof’ municipal operations, enabling the simple deployment of interoperable applications while avoiding costly vendor lock-in,” said Randy Austin, President and CEO of Vision. “The applications’ minimal deployment cost, scalability based on customer need and ease of use make them attractive solutions to transform legacy systems. Vision’s LoRa-based AMI-based meters enable smarter overall energy monitoring with reduced operating cost.”

In the U.S., cooperative and public-owned utilities provide services for thousands of communities accounting for nearly 30 percent of the total market. Unlike investor-owned utilities, these operators often do not have access to the latest advancements in metering technology and utilize legacy systems, which are difficult and expensive to read. Vision’s smart AMI-based meters, leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol, combine long range networking and low power operation, as well as LoRa devices’ advantages for simple deployment, to quickly transform legacy applications. These LoRa-enabled electric meters access LoRaWAN networks to communicate energy use data in real time. Deploying quickly with minimal additional infrastructure cost and scaling based on customer need, Vision’s LoRa-based meters enable cooperatives and public utilities to reduce costs and achieve smarter, efficient energy management.

Vision recently announced the completion of a new LoRa-based metering project for the city of Mountain View, Missouri. With a total infrastructure cost of less than $8,200, the city was able to install a LoRaWAN-based gateway and retrofit all electric meters in the city. As a result, the city receives energy use data from every meter at 15-minute intervals, enabling accurate and efficient monitoring, and substantial cost savings because of reduced waste.

“Vision’s AMI smart meters leverage LoRa devices’ proven capabilities for the utility vertical to provide public and cooperative utilities with flexible deployment options and real time data to improve efficiency,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enable long range, efficient and data driven metering to drive sustainable energy grids and reduce cost.”