Selwyn Electronics……..the Interconnection Specialist

At the 2020 Southern Manufacturing and Electronics Show, Selwyn Electronics will be showcasing their extended range of connectors and cable assemblies, with emphasis on waterproof connectors

IP68 Medi-Snap: Panel mounted circular connectors from ODU that are IP68 when unmated. Providing ingress protection from water and dust which are constant challenges in demanding industrial and medical applications.

Micro Series: This range of circular connectors has been increased to include smaller diameter bodies and IP67 rating. With a current rating up to 10A for the mixed contact version, and 2A for the standard contact version, they offer a low cost, robust and reliable connection for a wide variety of applications when small size and water sealing is required.

Hermetic Sealed Mini-Snap: These hermetically sealed receptacles from ODU are for use in applications where high pressure sealing is required. Hermetic sealing completely protects from the ingress of even the smallest contaminants on a molecular level.

USB C and waterproof D connectors: These connectors are IP67 unmated. The USB C is available in 5 and 24 positions. The D connectors are available in right angle and vertical PCB options alongside the cable mounted plug.

Selwyn will also be showcasing their wide range of connectors and cable assemblies include Circular connectors, BGA sockets and adapters, Waterproof connectors, custom connectors and cable assemblies.

As the UK distributor for ODU Connectors, they will be showing the complete range of ODU products, metal and plastic circular connectors, ODU Mac modular rectangular connectors, and the latest hermetically sealed and high voltage products.

If you are searching for a connector that doesn’t meet all your requirements, then don’t discount a custom solution. This is something Selwyn have provided many times over the past 33 years to their customers. Wherever possible Selwyn try to modify an existing part, or utilise existing tooling, to keep costs down and to provide samples quickly, but they can also manufacture custom connectors from scratch too at surprisingly low costs, and on short lead times.

Selwyn offer a custom cable assembly manufacturing service, with factories in both the UK and China. This means that they can offer the perfect manufacturing facility for every style or volume of assemblies required. And with ISO9001 certification, and thorough testing and inspection at both factories, you can be assured of high quality, reliable assemblies every time. They can even provide design assistance and drawings, when this is required.

Working in partnership with their customer is usually the best way to come up with the most suitable design, and this is where Selwyn come into their own, but of course they can also use a finalised drawing and manufacture exactly to the specification. Whatever route the design takes, all of the assemblies manufactured by Selwyn go through a rigorous test and inspection procedure to ensure complete satisfaction for every cable supplied. Copies of test reports can be supplied, if required and custom packaging can also be offered.

Along with a great portfolio of products, Selwyn have always strived to offer the best possible customer service and support. Whether it’s stockholding, custom labelling, custom packaging or just a reliable supplying service, Selwyn offer it all.

So, if you are looking for a reliable and knowledgeable connector supplier for a new product design you are working on, or for a product that is already designed, or if you are looking to save costs on a product that is already being manufactured, then Selwyn is definitely a company worth contacting. Their friendly sales staff can help with technical information, samples and prices, and a Sales Engineer can visit if preferred. With their range of products and services, Selwyn can truly call themselves The Interconnection Specialist.

Come and take a look at our products and discuss your requirements with us at the show

Stand E70

www.selwyn.co.uk Mail: interconnect@selwyn.co.uk Tel: 01732 765100