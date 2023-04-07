SEGGER’s Ozone now available for macOS on the M1/M2 (ARM-core) by popular demand

SEGGER’s debugger and performance analyser, Ozone, is now available for macOS running on Apple silicon (e.g. M1/M2).

“Based on numerous requests by customers and the popularity of the Apple silicon-based products, we decided to make a new build of Ozone available, “ says Dirk Akemann, marketing manager at SEGGER. “The Apple silicon builds for our J-Link debug probe and our development tools Embedded Studio and SystemView have been in constant high demand, so we decided to expand this to include Ozone.”

While the new build optimizes and unleashes the performance of macOS on the Apple silicon platform, the software has always been multi-platform, for 32 and 64-bit cores, both Intel and Arm.

Ozone is designed specifically for embedded applications and is well known for its blazing speed. More than a simple debugger, its various features, including trace, code profiling, and code coverage analysis, make it a powerful tool for getting full system insight, tracking down inefficiencies and bugs, and making products even better.

The user interface is designed to be used intuitively and is fully configurable. All windows can be moved, re-sized, and docked to fit the needs of any developer.

For more information on Ozone, please visit: www.segger.com/ozone