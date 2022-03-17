SEGGER collaborates with HPMicro making Embedded Studio for RISC-V available at no cost

SEGGER has partnered with HPMicro Semiconductor Inc. (HPMicro), a leading supplier of high-performance MCUs and embedded solutions. The partnership focuses on making SEGGER’s top-rated, multi-platform IDE Embedded Studio available, free of charge, to all HPMicro’s customers using HPM6000 series RISC-V microcontrollers, boosting the RISC-V ecosystem.

Embedded Studio includes all the tools and features expected for streamlined, professional embedded development in C and C++. It comes with a powerful project manager and build system, a source code editor with code completion and folding, and a package system to install board and device support. It also includes SEGGER’s highly optimized emRun runtime and emFloat floating point libraries, as well as SEGGER’s smart linker, all of which have been developed from the ground up specifically for resource-constrained embedded systems. The built-in debugger leaves nothing to be desired. Fully integrated with J-Link, it delivers great performance and stability.

“I am extremely happy to see that our customers can develop their solutions with HPMicro MCUs using SEGGER’s professional IDE at no cost. Our goal is to provide the best possible development solution for our RISC-V devices. Following an in-depth analysis of the market, we found that SEGGER’s Embedded Studio delivers the best results in terms of firmware size, performance and user experience,” says Jintao Zeng, CEO at HPMicro. “The collaboration with SEGGER will definitely help HPMicro grow our customer base. ”

“Embedded Studio has been gaining a lot of popularity recently and now complements the HPMicro product families, helping software engineers unleash their full potential and shortening the time to market,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, managing director of SEGGER. “Furthermore, collaboration between SEGGER and HPMicro will go a long way in advancing the RISC-V ecosystem in the embedded industry.”

HPMicro’s real-time RISC-V microcontroller series HPM6000 was released in December 2021 and is in full production. According to HPMicro, their flagship product HPM6750 has set a new performance record of over 9000 CoreMark and 4500 DMIPS, with dual RISC-V cores running at a frequency of up to 800 MHz. The entire series of HPM6000 MCUs, including the dual-core HPM6750, the single-core HPM6450, and the entry-level HPM6120, are all equipped with double-precision floating-point units and powerful DSP extension instructions, built-in 2 MB SRAM, rich multimedia functions, motor control modules, communication interface and security encryption. HPM6000 has abundant computing power to accelerate applications such as Industry 4.0, Smart Home Appliances, Edge Computing, and IoT.

For additional information about Embedded Studio, please visit:

https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio