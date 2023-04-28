SEGGER announces support for ST’s STM32C0 MCU series

SEGGER has announced embOS and Embedded Studio support for ST’s cost-effective STM32C0 MCU series.

SEGGER’s embOS is a preemptive RTOS, designed to be the foundation for developing embedded applications. Now in its 4th decade of continuous use and enhancement, its reliability and performance underpin the firmware in every J-Link and J-Trace.

SEGGER’s Embedded Studio is described as the leading multi-platform IDE. Characterized by its flexibility of use, it includes all the tools and features a developer needs for professional embedded C and C++ programming & development. Under SEGGER’s Friendly License, Embedded Studio can be downloaded without registration and be used free of charge for educational and non-commercial purposes, as well as be evaluated on all platforms without code size, feature, or time limitations. An Embedded Studio CPU support package containing project templates and system files for the STMicroelectronics STM32C0 series is available.

The STM32C0 series is also supported by embOS-Ultra, SEGGER’s high-performance RTOS. embOS-Ultra uses Cycle-resolution Timing for greater precision and time resolution than any other RTOS on the market. Switching to embOS-Ultra immediately enhances performance and saves power. It also gives the application the option to use both cycle-based and microsecond-based timing. API is compatible to traditional embOS, making migration easy with no application changes required and with traditional RTOS behavior maintained. embOS-Ultra simply provides Cycle-resolution Timing where new additional API calls are used.

The STM32C0, ST’s most affordable 32-bit MCU, makes 32-bit capabilities accessible to all developers. It is designed to bridge the gap between 8- or 16-bit MCUs and higher-performance 32-bit MCUs.

Support also includes SEGGER’s J-Links, said to be the most widely used line of debug probes on the market. J-Links use capabilities fine-tuned for software development and production. Features include high-performance flash loaders, up to 4 MB/s download speed, and the ability to set an unlimited number of breakpoints in the flash memory of MCUs.

