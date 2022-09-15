SEGGER and Geehy partner to fully support the APM32 series MCU

15 hours ago Embedded, News 260 Views

As part of a partnership with Geehy Semiconductor, SEGGER’s J-Link debug probes, as well as its family of Flasher in-circuit programmers, fully support the Geehy Polaris APM32 series MCU. Geehy and their customers now enjoy the benefits of J-Link Prime with these devices being supported right out of the box.

“It is a great honour to cooperate with SEGGER,” said Evan Wang, executive VP of Geehy. “Now all of our APM32 series MCUs are fully supported by SEGGER’s family of J-Link debug probes. This opportunity helps us to better serve our domestic and international customers and to support engineers in developing embedded systems quickly and easily.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Geehy, making the most of their high-performance industrial and automotive-grade MCUs,” says Ivo Geilenbruegge, managing director of SEGGER. “With J-Link Prime, SEGGER makes sure that J-Links and Flashers deliver the best performance possible for debugging and flash programming all APM32 devices. We are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Geehy in the years to come.”

https://www.segger.com/products/flasher-in-circuit-programmer/

Check Also

EAO introduces new configurable, modular in-cabin keypads

Developed in accordance with the demanding IATF 16949 automotive quality standard EAO’s latest compact two- …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom