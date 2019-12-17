Secure and safe waterproof connections from E-tec Interconnect

When waterproofing is a consideration for reliably connecting wires, the IPX7 rating afforded by the use of solid rubber seal rings is a proven method. The 2mm pitch E-tec range allows 2, 3 or 4 wires to be plugged and unplugged.

These are held securely in place with an inner housing lock. The sprung construction of the phosphor bronze contact receptacle and mating plug deliver a reliable 3A rating for wires AWG #22 to #26.

This connector system can be supplied incorporated in a complete cable assembly terminated to customer requirements. For more information, technical details and pricing, please use the contact details below or email info@e-tec.co.uk.

