Secure access to web applications: Rutronik offers Swissbit’s iShield FIDO2 Security Key

Swissbit offers an extremely strong authentication option that is also particularly simple, secure and flexible with the iShield FIDO2. Hardware-based, asymmetric private/public key cryptography replaces password-based authentication and single-chip security keys. So it provides reliable protection against online attacks such as phishing, social engineering or account takeover. In addition to more secure functionality, the iShield FIDO2 enables flexible verification options such as single-factor authentication (without password), 2FA or MFA. The Swissbit portfolio and the iShield FIDO2 are available at www.rutronik24.com.

Swissbit launches with the iShield FIDO2, a future-proof solution based on open standards. The all-in-one security key works with all FIDO2-compatible websites and services, including passwordless logon to a Windows 10 desktop.

The key is particularly handy with 51.5 x 18.5 x 6 mm. Due to the housing made of a thermoplastic polyamide, the key is waterproof and robust. It is compatible with CCID smartcard and FIDO2 HID devices. A touch sensor on the back enables touch-and-go authentication via NFC. Alternatively, a USB-A interface is available.

Further information:

• With NFC interface and multicolor LED

• Operating temperature range: Extended: -25 °C to 70 °C

• Certifications:

o FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F/CTAP1).

o FIDO2 Level 1

• Supported Platforms:

o OS: Windows 10, MacOS, Linux, Chrome OS, Android

o Browsers: Firefox, MS Edge, Chrome, Apple Safari