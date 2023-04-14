Seamless connectivity and low power consumption: Nordic’s Wi-Fi 6 Companion IC nRF7002 at Rutronik

Nordic Semiconductor has developed the nRF7002, a companion IC for integrating seamless Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into a wide range of applications. It is a cost-effective and power-saving option and impresses with high speed, improved range and the greater reliability of the latest Wi-Fi standard. The Companion IC is currently unique in this form in the Nordic portfolio and can be optimally combined with their Ultra Low Power technologies. It is also compatible with Nordic’s existing nRF52 and nRF53 series Bluetooth Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) and nRF91 series cellular IoT Systems-in-Package (SiPs). Thanks to these features, Nordic’s Wi-Fi 6 Companion IC nRF7002 is suitable for a wide range of applications, for example in the fields of smart city, smart agriculture, smart home, wearables and medical. The nRF7002 from Nordic Semiconductor is available from www.rutronik24.com .

The IC operates on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, offering a range of options for connecting to networks. The nRF7002 is a cost-effective and powerful solution for equipping products with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technologies, making it ideal for use in medical or inventory tracking applications.

Its low power consumption makes it particularly interesting for use in battery-powered wireless products.

Development platform from Nordic

The nRF7002 is designed to be used in conjunction with the nRF Connect SDK. The platform has a number of tools and libraries for developing applications for which the nRF7002 is the optimal choice.

Other features at a glance:

BSS colouring

Complies with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

20 MHz channel bandwidth

64 QAM (MCS7) and 86 Mbps PHY throughput

Target Wake Time

For more information about the Wi-Fi 6-Companion-IC from Nordic Semiconductor and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com