Sealed with Excellence

Oxley Group are electronic component suppliers who manufacture high performance equipment including PCB test points and surface mount test points which meet the most stringent standards.

The Snaplox product has a unique ball and socket arrangement that enables highly accurate testing by providing eight points of low resistance contact through a 60°connection angle to reduce the risk of board damage.

Oxley designed the Barb Cone Lock technology which ensures a long life and stable fixing in the chassis. They are constructed from PTFE and have an elastic property which allows the barbed metal spill to lock itself in place by gently expanding the PTFE underneath the chassis during insertion. Each product is available in different finishes varying from Silver, Palladium, Gold, Tin Lead and SurTec 650.

