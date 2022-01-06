Sealed with Excellence

2 days ago Advertorials 68 Views

Oxley Group are electronic component suppliers who manufacture high performance equipment including PCB test points and surface mount test points which meet the most stringent standards.

The Snaplox product has a unique ball and socket arrangement that enables highly accurate testing by providing eight points of low resistance contact through a 60°connection angle to reduce the risk of board damage.

Oxley designed the Barb Cone Lock technology which ensures a long life and stable fixing in the chassis. They are constructed from PTFE and have an elastic property which allows the barbed metal spill to lock itself in place by gently expanding the PTFE underneath the chassis during insertion. Each product is available in different finishes varying from Silver, Palladium, Gold, Tin Lead and SurTec 650.

Contact Oxley today on 01229 483268 or sales@oxleygroup.com for further details.

Check Also

Push-pull Connectors for Future-proof Industrial Applications

Push-Pull: One technology in three connector series – developed and produced by Yamaichi Electronics The …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom