Sealed Top and Rear LED Indicator Lamps

Oxley are proud to manufacture high performing and reliable sealed top and rear (STR) indicator lamps. The Oxley STR range is specifically designed for the most demanding of applications.
Customer specials are available on request. Oxley can offer a wide range of colours, termination and voltage options to be incorporated into the lamp. There are also a range of special options available such as night vision compatibility, EMI shielding, and sunlight viewing capability.
https://www.oxleygroup.com/product/10mm-sealed-top-rear-domed-lens-str-lh23-10
Features
Functional
– 10mm mounting
– 100° viewing angle
Resilient
– IP68 sealed
– Black anodised body
– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature
Adaptable
– Full colour and voltage range
https://www.oxleygroup.com/product/10mm-sealed-top-rear-domed-or-convex-lens-str-lh-10
Features
Functional
– 10mm mounting
– 60° to 100° viewing angle
Resilient
– IP68 sealed
– Glass and metal construction
– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature
– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature
Adaptable
– Full colour range with lens options
– Voltage and current options
https://www.oxleygroup.com/product/8mm-sealed-top-rear-str-lh-8
Features
Functional
– 8mm mounting
– 60° or 100° viewing angle
Resilient
– IP68 sealed
– Glass and metal construction
– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature
– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature
Adaptable
– Full colour range
– Two voltage options
STR/LH/8 Sunlight Viewable and NVG Options
Features
Functional
– 8mm mounting
– 30° or 100° viewing angle
– Visible up to 100,000 LUX ambient illumination
– Optional night vision compatibility
Resilient
– Panel sealed to IP68
– Glass and metal construction
– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature
– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature
Adaptable
– Full colour range
– Voltage and current options
For further information please contact our Lamps specialist, Jordan Gray, on j.gray@oxleygroup.com