Sealed Top and Rear LED Indicator Lamps

Oxley are proud to manufacture high performing and reliable sealed top and rear (STR) indicator lamps. The Oxley STR range is specifically designed for the most demanding of applications.

Customer specials are available on request. Oxley can offer a wide range of colours, termination and voltage options to be incorporated into the lamp. There are also a range of special options available such as night vision compatibility, EMI shielding, and sunlight viewing capability.

STR/LH23/10

Features

Functional

– 10mm mounting

– 100° viewing angle

Resilient

– IP68 sealed

– Black anodised body

– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature

Adaptable

– Full colour and voltage range

STR/LH/10

Features

Functional

– 10mm mounting

– 60° to 100° viewing angle

Resilient

– IP68 sealed

– Glass and metal construction

– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature

– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature

Adaptable

– Full colour range with lens options

– Voltage and current options

STR/LH/8

Features

Functional

– 8mm mounting

– 60° or 100° viewing angle

Resilient

– IP68 sealed

– Glass and metal construction

– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature

– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature

Adaptable

– Full colour range

– Two voltage options

STR/LH/8 Sunlight Viewable and NVG Options

Features

Functional

– 8mm mounting

– 30° or 100° viewing angle

– Visible up to 100,000 LUX ambient illumination

– Optional night vision compatibility

Resilient

– Panel sealed to IP68

– Glass and metal construction

– -40°C to 85°C operating temperature

– -55°C to 100°C storage temperature

Adaptable

– Full colour range

– Voltage and current options

