Sealed Top and Rear Indicator Lamps

Oxley LED panel lamps combine the latest in LED technology with Oxley’s optical experience and mechanical design expertise to provide outstanding LED performance.

Constructed to operate in the most demanding of environments, the Oxley range includes nonvoltage and voltage, bi-colour and tri-colour in a variety of colour combinations and, for sub miniature, a unique press fit mounting.

Optical features include high brightness in both wide and focussed viewing angles, sunlight readability, ESD protection, NVIS Friendly and tag terminations. The lamps are also available with flying leads and standard LED pin terminations.

The modular design of the lamps allows the customer to order a bespoke solution to suit their requirements, choosing their specifications from a wide range of options and operating voltages. The lamps are all sealed against immersion to IP68 and offer high corrosion resistance over an operating temperature range of -40 to +100°C.

Contact Oxley today on 01229 483243 or visit www.oxleygroup.com for more information.