Sealed pushbutton switch features short bushing for space-constrained applications

C&K, a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has launched a new pushbutton switch, the ATPS22 Series sealed anti-vandal pushbutton switch. Equipped with a shorter bushing than the ATP19 & 22 Series, the ATPS22 fits into designs with limited space behind the panel. In addition to the solder lug layout, the switch is also offered with wire termination for easy integration into your product.

The IP67-rating enables the ATPS22 to be used in harsh outdoor environments as well as standard indoor settings. With a mechanical life of 1,000,000 actuations, it is suitable for frequently used applications and applications that may be hard to service once assembled.

The ATPS22 Series is commonly used in applications such as safety and security systems, intercom “push-to-talk” devices, food and drink vending machines, parking lot ticket machines/ticket paying stations and industrial instruments.

“The versatile ATPS22 was developed to fill a gap in the C&K product offering where a shorter body pushbutton was needed,” said Edward Mork, global product manager at C&K. “Adding a shorter bushing allows the switch to fit into more applications while still performing the task at hand for many actuations to come.”