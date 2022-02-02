Schneider Electric brings maximum scalability, increased durability and performance with new generation TransferPacT Automatic Transfer Switching Equipment (ATSE)

Schneider Electric has launched its new generation TransferPacT Automatic Transfer Switching Equipment (ATSE) – a range of high speed, compact, modular intelligent automatic transfer switches that offer increased scalability and robust performance.

Designed according to BS EN 60947-6-1, TransferPacT is a PC class ATSE available from 32A–160A, 2,3,4 pole with a rated operating voltage of 220V–440V.

The TransferPacT product family comes in two different models: Automatic and Active Automatic. TransferPacT Automatic provides quick settings with rotary switches and an easily viewed interface. TransferPacT Active Automatic offers a more comprehensive functionality, with a built-in controller and LCD display, and the option to extend to an external HMI.

The scalability that TransferPacT provides enables panel builders and contractors to extend a source changeover solution so that further control and indication modules can be added as demand grows and upgrades can be scheduled without any interruption of power.

TransferPacT ATSE features include:

Increased power availability and efficiency boosted by connectivity and cybersecurity.

Maximised uptime with innovative technology that ensures transfer speeds of <500ms.

A compact and robust design to perform in the harshest environments, with operating temperatures of -25°C through to 70°C.

A built-in DPS and sensing wire means users enjoy up to a 30% time saving on installation and commissioning.

EcoStruxure IoT-enabled solutions collect and analyse ATSE data in real-time, giving operators proactive – rather than preventive – maintenance analysis.

With its robust and reliable performance, which maintains power continuity and sustainability, TransferPacT ATSE has been specifically designed for use in the buildings sector, healthcare facilities, data centres, and the transport sector.

Stewart Gregory, VP Power Products at Schneider Electric UK&I, commented: “With the new generation TransferPacT ATSE product family, Schneider Electric further establishes our dedication to maximising uptime and enhancing safety, reliability, and connectivity for our customers, across all building applications.”