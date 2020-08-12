Schneider Electric and RS Components Launch Initiative to Drive Industrial Digital Transformation

Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, has launched a joint initiative with RS Components (RS), the global industrial and electronic products and solutions provider. The partnership extension sees the introduction of the latest Schneider Electric automation and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) innovations and technical knowledge to RS, including the Modicon M262. The leading PLC and motion controller, the M262 brings together factory control, monitoring and cloud computing, without peripheral equipment and complex programming, securely and cost-effectively. In total, RS will be adding more than 3,000 Schneider Electric solutions to its platform as part of the ongoing initiative. Products include robotics, motor control, and safety devices from across Schneider Electric IIoT range. Whilst the company will provide engineers with access to Schneider Electric’s broad industrial technology range, stocked in-depth and available for 24-hour delivery across the EMEA region, the partnership will also enable RS to extend its knowledge of key IIoT innovations and pass on their benefits to customers. With the initiative, Schneider Electric is broadening its customer base, bringing its new launched IIoT innovations to a wider field. While increasing its reach, the extension also enables the company to ensure the highest level of service is provided to users. By taking a more active role with RS, Schneider is effectively up-skilling the industry to improve decision making and specification. “We want to be the first choice for every customer requiring industrial control devices, whatever their demands. That means we have to have the ability to specify and support, as well as execute,” said Kristian Olsson, Vice President of Industrial Automation and Control at RS. “Having Schneider Electric’s expertise directly embedded into our company, effectively allows us to provide the best possible technical advice for and help customers make the best possible decisions.” “Working together for 30 years and across 25 countries, RS is a valued and trusted industrial partner. Investing in them effectively expands industry knowledge and raises the level of its solutions,” said Martin Walder, VP of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric. “With our suite of products and service experience, we are uniquely positioned to help the end user choose and maintain their industrial solutions. We hope the initiative will help grow the RS offering and enable us to bring our expertise to customers.”