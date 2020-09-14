Schaffner reintroduce single-phase EMC filter for control equipment following increase in demand

Schaffner reintroduce the FN2415 – single-phase EMC filter for control equipment with extended capabilities.

Large and complex machine tools with multiple driving axes and very long motor cables can be subjected to major reliability problems caused by internal coupling of interferences from the drive system to the control wires. This can cause dropouts and interrupts of the control unit and consequently lead to unnecessary and costly downtime of the entire machine.

The FN 2415 EMC filter, designed for the control line of complex equipment and machinery, eliminates interference affecting PLCs and motion or robot control systems, increasing the system stability and reliability of the entire machine. It can also be used for diverse single-phase applications, e.g. motor drives and power supplies.

Two new versions with adapted performance and lower leakage currents are now available. The FN 2415 B version with no leakage current (0 mA) does not add to the RCD total leakage current in a machine or a cabinet and may be used in medical equipment. And the FN 2415 L with leakage current of less than 3.5 mA for low leakage applications, allowing the use of RCDs rated at 30mA in complex machines where several 3.5mA leakage current filters may be connected in parallel.

With its excellent EMC attenuation performance, the Schaffner FN 2415 contributes significantly to the achievement of electromagnetic compliance, e.g. EN50370-1 standards for machine tools.

The compact design of the FN 2415 provides simple and time-saving installation with good accessibility for automatic and hand tools. Solid, touch-safe terminal blocks offer sufficient contacting cross section according to the EN60204-1 installation standard. The filters are IP20 rated and have an operating temperature range of -25°C to +100°C.

The filters have all the required safety approvals (UL, CSA and IEC / EN) and are compliant to REACH and RoHS directives.

For further information, please visit www.schaffner.com or get in touch with your local Schaffner sales point or Schaffner partner for individual support.