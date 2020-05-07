Schaffner Power Line EMC filter family for Lighting Equipment

The new Schaffner FN 2580 power line EMC filter is a compact, application-specific, line filter for lighting applications up to 350 VA and is suitable for the high voltage LED lighting market.

The filter can be used in typical single-phase applications (120 VAC and 230 VAC) or industrial applications when utilising phase to neutral voltage off three phase power. For example: 480 VAC P-P / 277 VAC P-N and 600 VAC P-P / 347VAC P-N.

The new filters are very compact and designed specifically for lighting applications with enhanced EMC performance at target frequencies and offer an extended operational temperature range of -40°C to 90°C. They feature overvoltage protection and an operating frequency of DC to 60 Hz.

Typical applications include lighting equipment, LED Driver and displays, street lamps and signage, industrial and architectural lighting, fluorescent ballasts, other applications with high demand for differential mode performance.

The filters have all the required safety approvals (UL, CSA, ENEC and CQC) and are compliant to REACH and RoHS directives.

