Schaffner introduces FN2220 EMC filter for EV fast charging

Schaffner, an international leader in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has launched the FN2220 EMC filter designed to meet the requirements of EV fast charging systems.

The fast-growing adoption of electric vehicles (EV) worldwide is being followed by increased demand for charging stations. To top-up EV batteries when travelling, new generations of high-power charging stations are being developed by major OEMs.

When fast charging an electric vehicle on a roadside rest-stop, high amounts of energy are transferred in short time. Electrical safety and EMC compliant currents are required to protect the user, the EV, and the electrical grid. The new Schaffner filter series tackles this challenge on the vehicle side of the charging station. It cleans the power that goes to the car to ensure a safe charging experience.

The FN2220 EMC filter can be integrated directly into the design of a new charging station without having to perform additional compliance testing, reducing development time and costs. The new filter series is designed to perform safely with the industry-specific charging voltages of up to 1000 VDC and provides a wide power range from 75 kW – 600 kW.

The new filter meets the requirements of two central EV-charging standards:

– IEC/EN 61851-23 Electric vehicle conductive charging system

– UL 2202 Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System Equipment

Adapted to power classes of charging stations, the FN2220 filter series is available in current ratings from 150 A to 600 A. Even with the smallest version up to 75 kW can be achieved (FN2230-150-99-C2022-R99). The top end of the range is marked by the FN2220-600-99-C2222-R99 filter, rated at 600 A and 1000 V making charging with 600 kW possible with only one EMC filter.