Schaffner appoint new Distribution Sales Manager for EMEA

Schaffner, the international leader in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality have appointed Jamie Furness as their new Distribution Sales Manager for the EMEA region.

Based in the UK Jamie Furness is familiar with the Schaffner product range having previously represented Schaffner while working at Farnell, and with tenure at Avnet, TTI and Future he knows the distribution channel very well. He also has experience managing distributors both across EMEA and globally from his time working with manufacturers TE Connectivity and, more recently, Anderson Power Products.

Graduating from Salford University with a BEng (Hons), he has more recently completed an MBA from Leeds University. After 6 years in the Royal Navy, Jamie has now acquired over 20 years of experience in the electronic component industry. He will be based in the new UK office for Schaffner, recently relocated from Wokingham to nearby Binfield.

Paul Dixon, Sales Director EMEA at Schaffner, comments: “Jamie has a deep understanding of the component business and joins Schaffner with a wealth of experience covering both products and distributors. He has a passion for customer focus, and his industry knowledge and people skills make him the ideal candidate to lead our channel strategy in EMEA. I am delighted to welcome him to Schaffner and wish him every success in his new position.”

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of power electronic systems by shaping electrical power with a portfolio that includes EMC filters, power magnetic components, power quality filters and related services. Schaffner components are deployed in electronic motor controls, in wind power and photovoltaic systems, rail technology applications, machine tools and robots, electrical infrastructure, and in power supplies for electronic devices. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves its customers globally through its engineering and manufacturing centers in Asia, Europe and North America.

