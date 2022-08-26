Schaffner adds IEC connector with two locking systems to power connector range

Schaffner, the international specialist in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has added to its extensive range of IEC power connectors. The new IL13P-S is a C14/C20 IEC dual locking power connector offering an innovative solution to prevent accidental disconnection in data-centres, PDUs, servers, industrial equipment, medical devices, audio/broadcast and other critical power systems.

The C14/C20 IEC dual locking connector was designed to enhance Schaffner’s locking connector functionality with two locking mechanisms incorporated into one combined connector. This ensures compatibility with a wide range of standard non-locking C13 socket outlets including inlet filter types: IL 13, IL 13 P and IL 19. It will mate with any Schaffner IEC C14/C20 inlet filter and is a simple retrofit for any IEC C14/C20 inlet.

The new connector incorporates the following features:

The load side connector is a new IEC LOCK C13+ SLIMLINE version. It is a slimmer, more compact IEC LOCK C13+ connector with two locking mechanisms.

The line side connector is made from the field proven IEC lock C14 connector.

Rated current up to 10 A (C13 plug), up to 15 A (C13P plug), and up to 20 A (C19 plug)

Maximum pin temperature +70°C

Various power line plugs are available for international usage

The cable safety certifications are valid for Europe, USA, Canada and Australia making the assembly suitable for global applications.

Available with cable lengths of: 0.5 m, 1.0 m, 1.5 m, 2 m, 2.5 m, and 3 m.

4 cable colours may be specified – black, white, red and blue.

The locking system has a tensile force of typically 200N and it is recommended to use it with flange mount filters. For more information refer to the Schaffner Application Note “Using IEC Lock Power Cords with IEC Inlets and Filters”.

For further information, please visit www.schaffner.com or get in touch with your local Schaffner sales point or Schaffner partner for individual support.