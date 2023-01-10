SBC’s offer extreme performance from the smallest full-function industrial-grade board

The new de next range of SBCs from AAEON are built to offer exceptional power in the smallest possible platforms.

We look at the key features for both the de next -TGU8 & de next -V2K8:

De next -TGU8 is the start of a new generation in single board computing. For the first time ever, according to Display Technology, there is an on-board Intel Core i-level processor on the smallest board possible, breaking all existing space limitations.

The de next-TGU8 measures 86 x 55mm, offering 11th Generation Intel Core i7/i5/i3 Processor. Small but powerful, with a range of expansion options and the ability to perform at high speeds.

The de next-V2K8 is one of the few computers that host AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Processors, while the next-TGU8 is the smallest single board computer in the world that features Intel Core i processors. Again measuring 86 x 55mm Single Board.

With both expert design and computing excellence, the next generation of applications will be able to utilise industrial-level computing in smaller forms. This is made possible by precision engineering, which can take power and turn it into performance under any conditions. This technology will be particularly effective for edge AI computing, robotics, and smart transport.

