Safe entry into the Industrial Internet of Things with the HMS Anybus from Rutronik System Solutions

A fundamental element of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is the secure networking of devices and machines and their integration into IT systems. The new adapter board HMS Anybus from Rutronik System Solutions is described as ideal for entering the world of the IIoT. It enables communication with all established Fieldbus systems and Industrial Ethernet

networks.

The IIoT is one of the key technologies of digital transformation and Industry 4.0. The aim is to achieve higher productivity, greater efficiency, faster processes, and lower costs in industrial processes through networking. One of the core tasks here is the communication with the existing Fieldbus systems and Industrial Ethernet networks.

The adapter board HMS Anybus from Rutronik System Solutions enables connectivity with all major networks in the industrial environment. Using secure communication standards such as OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA) and Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT), as well as IT features such as integrated websites, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), and socket interface access, the board offers the perfect entry into the world of IIoT. With HMS’s Anybus technology, the board also has the most trusted solution currently available, with integrated security features like packet storm resistance, server and client certificates, and access control.

Another advantage of the board is that all components used are available within Rutronik’s product portfolio. In addition, via the Arduino interface, the HMS Anybus allows perfect combination and stacking with the RDK2 development kit, which has also been developed by Rutronik System Solutions.

“Secure connectivity in IIoT applications is one of the main tasks to implement digital transformation and Industry 4.0. The realization, however, is time and resource-intensive. With our adapter board HMS Anybus we offer a solution that ensures secure communication to all Fieldbus systems and networks.

Challenges regarding compliance, integration of new networks as well as upgrades or maintenance become easy to handle. That minimizes the costs associated with realizing IIoT applications,” explained Stephan Menze, head of global innovation management at Rutronik.

Visit www.rutronik.com for more information on the Rutronik Adapter Board HMS Anybus and a direct contact option. An ordering option is also available on the e-commerce platform www.rutronik24.com.