S-261714 Vented Case – Announced by New Age Enclosures

New Age Enclosures, a leading manufacturer of plastic electronic enclosures is releasing its newest enclosure with vents for excellent heat release. The new “Vented Case” enclosures are perfect for smaller applications. This new S-261714 is a compact 2.5” long x 1.7” wide x 1.4” tall.

This “Vented Case” is the 3rd vented box in New Age’s great-looking line of oﬀ-the shelf- enclosures. It has been engineered to snap-together for applications requiring repeated open and close. Plus, the option to screw shut for a more secure closure. The exterior of these units has been designed to blend into almost any home, oﬃce, or industrial environment. The design features include smooth radius corners and straight sidewalls for connector and cable openings when required. This vented case provides ample heat release with vents on both the top and bottom of the enclosure. It is ideal for heat-generating components like; power supplies, port converters, and transformers.

New Age Enclosures’ corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Santa Maria, CA. As a division of Alltec Integrated Manufacturing (an ISO 9001 & AS9100 certiﬁed injection molder serving the Aerospace Industry), New Age Enclosures embeds the same high level of quality into their enclosures and customization services.