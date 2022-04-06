Rutronik presents innovative solutions for IIoT and IoE from leading manufacturers and own developments at Sensor+Test 2022

Sensor+Test is back as a presence event and so is Rutronik. In Hall 1 at Stand 320, the worldwide distributor presents its varied product portfolio in the areas of sensor, measurement, and test technology. Participating companies include Melexis, TDK Micronas, Diodes Inc, Kemet, RECOM, Bosch SE, and Infineon. Also represented is ams OSRAM, a sensor solutions supplier whose franchise agreement was recently extended to the EMEA region.

“Our diverse sensor and wireless portfolio enable the development of advanced applications in the areas of IIoT and IoE. It is one of the future markets and opens up increased efficiency and great growth opportunities for companies through smart connectivity. With the innovative components of our suppliers combined with our expertise, we can create needs-oriented solutions. Visitors to the exhibition can convince at our stand”, explains Markus Balke, Senior Manager Product Marketing Sensor Power Analog at Rutronik.

Proof-of-concepts from Rutronik System Solutions for faster time to market

The R&D capacities of the distributor are bundled under Rutronik System Solutions. Using the most advanced components and specially developed boards, solutions meet complex challenges. Rutronik System Solutions presents the RDK2, RAB1 – Sensor Fusion, and RAB2 – CO2 boards at the exhibition.

“With our proof-of-concepts, we demonstrate to visitors unique solutions that enable us to shorten the time-to-market in dynamic industrial environments. Customers gain the necessary scope for decision-making in the research and pre-development phase and time advantage over competitors,” says Stephan Menze, Head of Global Innovation Management.

Further highlights at Sensor+Test:

• The BMP581 pressure sensor and the BME688 4-in-1 environmental sensor from Bosch Sensortec, which were first released at Sensor+Test.

• Two-wire switch for seat belt applications from Diodes Inc.

• Vibration sensor for predictive maintenance applications from Kemet

• 14 channel multispectral sensor from ams Osram

• The best CO2 sensor on the market in terms of size and accuracy from Infineon

• Low power Cellular IoT & Bluetooth LE solutions from Nordic Semi, InsightSIP, Panasonic, and

Murata

• Automotive and electromobility solutions from TDK Micronas

• 1200 W power supply in a 19″ rack from Recom

• Smart Home and Security solutions from Melexis and EnOcean

• PoE Sensor Net & Wireless solutions from Telit and Kontron