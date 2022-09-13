Rutronik expands logistics, field application engineering and technical support in China

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is further expanding its presence in China with a new warehouse facility in Shanghai and a new office in Xiamen. This is part of Rutronik’s regionalization steps to expand its global presence, such as in Asia and the USA, among others. The overall aim is to supply and advise the strategically relevant markets of the electronics industry as conveniently and directly as possible.

Electronics markets are developing ever more dynamically as supply chains become increasingly global. At the same time, it is crucial to keep an eye on the locally decisive markets with their specific requirements and needs in order to be able to serve customers optimally. “Focusing on regionalization brings us closer to our local customers to provide the best possible field application engineering activities and customer services,” stated Markus Krieg, chief marketing officer (CMO) at Rutronik. “In this way, we enable faster decision-making paths, the shortest delivery times, communication in the local language and are further expanding our specialist staff worldwide,” Rutronik’s CMO added.

To further strengthen its logistics presence in China, Rutronik recently opened a non-bonded warehouse facility in the Song Jiang District of Shanghai. “The establishment of our facility in Shanghai is an important part of our strategy for regionalization, and it has been put in place to improve responsiveness, to optimize efficiency, and to benefit our customers in China. Importantly, the Shanghai facility offers local currency settlement, streamlining and simplifying operations and business for our domestic customers in China,” said Michael Heinrich, general manager Asia Rutronik. With the new warehouse in Shanghai and the existing ones in Hong Kong and Singapore, Rutronik now has three key warehouse facilities in Asia to address fast-growth sectors such as automotive, medical and IoT.

The new Xiamen office is one of six Rutronik subsidiaries in China to provide technical, sales support, field application engineering activities, and related customer services. Long-term partnerships with customers and suppliers have always been important to Rutronik. Especially in these challenging times regarding the management of supply bottlenecks, the presence on site and close to the customer is decisive for the identification and implementation of customized logistics solutions.

