Rutronik expands distribution agreement with ams OSRAM

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente has extended its existing franchise agreement with ams OSRAM to include the full ams product portfolio in the EMEA region. The expansion of the partnership completes Rutronik’s existing product portfolio of sensors, lighting, and visualization products and enables it to provide individual customer solutions for applications in the automotive, industrial, and medical market segments, among others, from ams OSRAM.

The long-standing successful cooperation between one of the global leaders in optical solutions and a world-leading broadline distributor now expands with the franchise extension. In the EMEA region, all ams OSRAM products are available and complement Rutronik’s existing product portfolio including position and temperature sensors or sensors for vital sign monitoring. “‘For decades there has been a strong and successful partnership with Rutronik, one of the leading distributors in our European distribution network. The franchise expansion means Rutronik will benefit from the entire ams OSRAM product portfolio comprising of sensing, visualization and lighting products,” says Barron Crosby, Vice President Global Distribution of ams OSRAM. “I´m convinced that our common customers will embrace the opportunity to get access to our broad range products and technologies from one source, enabling them to create best in class sensing solutions for the automotive, industrial and medical markets.”

Customized solutions based on highly innovative components and expert knowledge

New synergies arise due to the high-quality technology and product portfolio and the manufacturer-certified know-how of Rutronik’s experts. That provides solutions from a single source that fit the customer’s needs even more individually. “It must always be about acting in the interests of the customers. With the expansion of the franchise, we are succeeding in doing just that, because the benefits are clear to see. We complete the high-quality, innovative technology and product portfolio of ams OSRAM and combine this with our specific expertise and services. That enables us to offer the best solution for the respective application. So we create the greatest possible benefit for our customers. We are sure that the extension of the franchise agreement takes us into an even more successful common future”, explains Markus Krieg, Chief Marketing Officer of Rutronik.