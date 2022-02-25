Rutronik distributes the Raystar OLED with rotary switch and capacitive touchscreen

Intuitive use of smart applications: With the REX128128D COG OLED module, Raystar adds a rotary switch module, that also uses a projected capacitive touch panel (PCAP), to its OLED portfolio. The active area is 30.0 mm (1.18″) in diameter, and this size makes it suitable for applications operated by rotation or touch, such as coffee machines, audiovisual equipment or smart home devices. The Raystar REX128128D COG OLED module is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The OLED module uses the SSD1327, a single-chip CMOS OLED/PLED driver with controller, specifically for organic/polymer light-emitting diode dot-matrix graphics display systems, which supports 4-pin SPI and I2C interfaces.

Equipped with a surface hardness of 6H (Mohs hardness scale), the PCAP touch panel acts through the IT7259, a controller with 24/13-channel capacitance sensors that supports both I2C interface and 1-point touch.

The resolution is 128×128 pixels. With white, yellow and sky blue, there are three luminous colours to choose. It also has 4-bit grayscale, which allows 16 shades of gray that can inform about different intensities, for example.

Other specifications:

Module dimension: Ø56 × 21.56 mm

Pixel size: 0.210 × 0.210 mm

Pixel pitch: 0.235 × 0.235 mm

Display Mode: Passive Matrix

Duty: 1/128 Duty

For more information about the OLED module from Raystar and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at: www.rutronik24.com