Rutronik and HMS Industrial Networks Sign Global Distribution Agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its portfolio with products from HMS Industrial Networks, a manufacturer of solutions for industrial communication and the Internet of Things. The companies have entered into a global distribution agreement.

HMS offers flexible solutions for connecting devices and systems to all common industrial networks and views itself as a technology partner offering turnkey communication solutions to users. This saves them development costs and allows them to benefit from a shorter time to market.

“The global presence of Rutronik, the access to the market as well as the technical know-how of the product marketing and FAE teams make Rutronik the ideal partner to successfully develop the market leadership of HMS even further,” comments Thilo Döring, General Manager at HMS.

According to Mario Klug, Senior Manager Product Marketing Boards at Rutronik: “By partnering with HMS, we are expanding our product portfolio to include multiprotocol solutions for industrial communication – on the one hand, in the embedded PC card segment, and on the other hand, in the microcontroller segment with the high-performance Anybus NP40 multi-network processor.”