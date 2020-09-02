Running AWS IoT Greengrass Core

TySOM embedded development boards are qualified by Amazon Web Services to run AWS IoT Greengrass; which expands AWS features to edge devices and enables them to take actions on data generated locally and still use management, analytics and durable storage.

IoT Greengrass enables the connected devices to run AWS Lambda functions, Docker containers and communicate with other devices securely even if they are not connected to the cloud system.

Also, AWS IoT Greengrass keeps the device’s data synchronized and executes predictions based on machine learning models. TySOM embedded development boards have passed the required tests for AWS IoT Greengrass, and users will be provided with the required HW and SW to start their IoT applications using AWS Greengrass.

