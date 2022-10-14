Rugged ultra-wide input 30-75W DC-DC quarter-brick converters suit industrial and rail applications

TDK Corporation has introduced the 30-75W TDK-Lambda brand PYQ series of DC-DC converters. The PYQ50 with 30-50W output power features a 12:1 ultra-wide input range of 14 to 160Vdc, and the PYQ75 with 75W an 8:1 input of 9-75Vdc. These board mount products are packaged in the industry-standard quarter-brick format measuring 57.9 x 36.8 x 12.7mm (L x W x H). The converter is silicone potted to provide a high level of resistance to shock and vibration, beneficial for applications according to EN 50155, the standard for electronic equipment used on railway rolling stock vehicles. Applications also include industrial and measurement equipment requiring battery back-up or a DC source.

The PYQ50 series is available with four nominal outputs, 5V, 12V, 24V and 48V and the PYQ75 with five, 12V, 15V, 24V, 28V and 48V, which are adjustable over a -20% to +15% range for non-standard voltages. All models have overcurrent, output-overvoltage and overtemperature protection. Standard functions include remote sense and remote on/off. The power modules have efficiencies of up to 90% and can operate with an ambient air temperature of up to -40°C to +105°C (+100°C for PYQ50). Optional heatsinks facilitate convection cooling, forced air cooling, or the modules can be conduction-cooled using a cold-plate.

Input to output isolation for the PYQ50 is 3000Vdc input to output, 2500Vdc input to baseplate and the output to baseplate is 500Vac. The PYQ75 has 3000Vac input to output, 2100Vac for input to baseplate, and 1500Vac for output to baseplate. Certification is to the IEC/UL/CSA/EN 62368-1 safety standards with the CE and UKCA marks for the Low Voltage and RoHS Directives. The PYQ in combination with a typical test setup has been tested to meet the EN 50155, EN 45545-2, EN 61373, and EN 50121-3-2 railway standards.

