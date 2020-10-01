Rugged general purpose AB Series and BM Series enclosures from BCL – an elegant solution for domestic and commercial applications

Two families of ABS enclosures from BCL Enclosures, the specialist UK manufacturer of standard and custom plastic enclosures, combine simplicity and ruggedness to provide an unobtrusive enclosure in situations where aesthetics are important, such as domestic, commercial and office spaces.

The AB Series are two-part enclosures with a matt finish and lids which are retained with four self-tapping screws that can be inserted from either inside or outside then hidden with the supplied matching plastic covers. There are integral stand offs in both halves of each box and three models (AB77, AB78 and AB88) also have PCB slots. Six models are available in total, AB77, AB78 and AB88 measure 178mm long x 122mm wide and are 36mm, 55mm and 74mm high respectively, each with a nominal wall thickness of 3.0mm. The slightly larger AB99, AB910 and AB1010 enclosures measure 240mm long x 190mm wide and are 40mm, 65mm and 90mm high respectively, with a nominal wall thickness of 4.0mm. Standard colours are black or white and BCL can supply other RAL colours on request, as well as customization such as punching and printing of logos.

As an alternative, the BM Series offers similar features in a two-part ABS enclosure, but with a polished finish. The lids of BM11W (143mm x 82mm x 30mm high), BM12W (143mm x 82mm x 44mm high) and BM22W (143mm x 82mm x 58mm high) are retained by four 3mm countersunk plated screws fixed into brass inserts. Nominal wall thickness is 3.0mm. BM12W has printed circuit board slots in the base while the larger BM22W model has PCB slots in both the base and the lid. Again, standard colours are black and white RAL with alternative RAL colours available on request.

As a UK manufacturer, BCL Enclosures offers an efficient alternative to sourcing products from overseas, providing certainty of supply and avoiding currency fluctuations.